Salem pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A hit-and-run accident injured a 26-year-old woman Saturday evening, according to Salem Police.

Officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Southeast Lancaster Drive and Southeast Rickey Street at about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find a pedestrian had been hit. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses said she was hit by a pickup truck. The driver, a man, did not stop and left the scene before the police arrived. A witness was able to provide a description of the man and police were able to locate and arrest him.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Eric Raymond Webb, was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of assault, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, criminal driving with a suspended or revoked license, and attempt to elude police.

