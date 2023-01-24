Bend man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for road rage incident

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Bend was sentenced to more than five years in prison earlier this month after a road rage incident in April 2021, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 16, at about 11 p.m., Kalan Roberts and another driver crossed paths on Highway 97 in Bend. The encounter quickly turned dangerous as both drivers sped to over 100 miles per hour trying to block and pass each other.

After almost hitting other cars near Powers Road, witnesses called 911. Around the same time, the other driver’s car crashed into the back of a Jeep which hit a concrete wall. Then Roberts’ car hit the other driver’s car. The four people inside the jeep were all seriously injured.

Roberts ran from the scene but turned himself in the next day. He and the other driver were indicted on multiple charges in April 2022.

In December 2022, Roberts pled guilty to four counts of felony assault, and one count of felony failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons. On January 5, Roberts was sentenced to 65 months in prison, 36 months of supervision after prison, and his license will be suspended for five years after he is released. The other driver is still at trial.

