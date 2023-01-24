Boy, 16, gets more than 7 years for Salem gas station shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a Nov. 2021 shooting in a Salem gas station parking lot.

A Marion County judge sentenced 16-year-old Kye Ray Alfaro on Monday. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a firearm. As part of the agreement, Alfaro agreed to be convicted as an adult.

On Nov. 4 at about 9:30 p.m., Salem police responded to a shooting near Arco on Portland Road. Officers learned shots were fired at an occupied vehicle, but missed and hit an unoccupied vehicle and an ice machine. After an investigation, Alfaro was determined to be involved and admitted to being the shooter.

Alfaro, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was previously in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority. He was on parole at the time. He will start his sentence with the OYA, where he is eligible to stay until turning 25. He will be eligible for release halfway through his sentence through the “second look” program. This is the procedure for anyone under 18 sentenced as an adult.

