Dry Weather Through Thursday

Good morning! It’s another dry start to our day, with low clouds & fog expanding in our western valleys. Be prepared for lower visibility on your A.M. commute, especially if you’re in the central Willamette Valley. A dense fog advisory is posted across much of the Willamette Valley through 11:00 A.M., expect for the Portland/Vancouver metro area. However, pockets of dense fog could also form to the north as we head into sunrise. Expect dry conditions to persist throughout the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A few sunbreaks should help warm us into the mid 40s.

Our weather will remain dry through Thursday as high pressure builds overhead. The ridge building over the West Coast will keep our wind pretty light, so air stagnation will be a bit of a concern. Valley inversions will trap pollutants over the next few days, which could lead to worsening air quality. There will also be more areas of fog & low clouds each morning through Thursday. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

We’re keeping a close eye on our next weather pattern change, which will take place this weekend. High pressure will back off to the west, allowing cooler air to seep in from the north. Weak disturbances will also drift overhead, first on Friday, and next between Saturday & Sunday. Disturbance number one will just bring scattered rain showers to the lowlands on Friday. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler. Most signs point to a dry Saturday morning before disturbance number two moves in. This second system could bring some wintry mischief.

There’s growing confidence that temperatures will turn a lot cooler, bringing our snow level close to sea level. However, we still don’t know how much moisture this system will usher in. One computer model overnight projected a foot of snow in by Sunday, while another kept the metro area completely clear of snow. That just tells you the range of scenarios that could play out. So for now, we have rain showers transitioning to light snow between Saturday night & Sunday. Over the next couple of days, we’ll get a much better handle on timing + precipitation amounts.

Have a great Tuesday!

