Former Beaverton mayor gets 6-month prison sentence for possessing child pornography

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Former Beaverton mayor Denny Doyle has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Doyle was sentenced Tuesday to six months in federal prison, as well as five years post-prison supervision. Doyle was ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution to his victims and will have to register as a sex offender.

Doyle was not taken into custody after sentencing, but FOX 12 learned arrangements will be made for him to turn himself in.

SEE ALSO: Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland

According to court documents released in March 2022, Doyle knowingly possessed digital media between Nov. 2014 and Dec. 2015 containing several images of children under the age of 12 who were identified as known sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Doyle pleaded guilty to a single count of child pornography in Oct. 2022.

Doyle was mayor of Beaverton from Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2021. He served as a Beaverton city councilor for 14 years before being elected mayor.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.