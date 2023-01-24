Man arrested, multiple drugs found during stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs, including fentanyl and meth, were found on a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:42 a.m., a sergeant spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 4500 Northeast St. Johns Road. A man inside the car got out and went inside the store, while a woman remained inside.

Deputies went up to the car and detained the woman. The sheriff’s office said the man left the store and deputies tried to contact him, but he fled on foot. The man, identified as 40-year-old John McKenner, of Vancouver, was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

During his arrest, the sheriff’s office said McKenner was seen reaching for knives that he had on him.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched McKenner and found:

More than 300 blue pills which were suspected to contain fentanyl

Multiple baggies containing a white crystalline substance which was suspected to be meth

A baggy of brown powdered substance which showed positive results for the presence of heroin

A baggy containing suspect psilocybin mushrooms

A baggy containing an unidentified substance

Two spring-bladed knives

Multiple credit cards bearing the names of other people

A Washington State Identification Card bearing the likeness and identity of another person

Over $3,200 in cash, consisting of various denominations of US currency

McKenner was booked into the Clark County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, and an outstanding arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office said the woman who was detained was later released at the end of the investigation.

