Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead.

That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.

After an investigation, officers tracked down the driver, identified as 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler, and arrested him on Tuesday.

Schindler was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of failure to perform the duty of a driver.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

