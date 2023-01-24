New reproductive rights hotline in Oregon offers free legal advice

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a new abortion hotline in Oregon offering free legal advice to callers.

The launch of the hotline comes in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, eliminating federal protections for abortions.

If you call the hotline, your call will be received through the Oregon State Bar’s lawyer referral service. Legal questions will be answered by attorneys pro-bono, which means it’s free. Any missed calls will be returned within 48 hours.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the launch of the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline on Monday. Though abortion is still legal in Oregon, she says the overturning Roe V. Wade still caused confusion and fear across the state.

She says, “The Hotline will fill an important need in our state for callers to understand the status of our reproductive health laws, including issues related to abortion access. This is especially important because we share a border with Idaho, which has a near-total abortion ban.”

People can call the anonymous hotline from any state. The Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline number is 503-431-6460.

