Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding

OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday.

The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan.

“This funding comes at a crucial time for Oregonians facing the tightest rental market in decades,” said Congressman Earl Blumenauer, “For years, I’ve worked to make the federal government a better partner with local communities to solve the housing crisis.”

SEE ALSO: Sewage overflow contained to church parking lot in SW Portland

The funding will be broken down between the Oregon Housing and Community Services ($2,034,948.16) and the City of Portland ($1,107,256.77).

“This funding tackles one of the most urgent crises in Oregon—housing affordability,” said Senator Jeff Merkley. “For many families, the ongoing pandemic has caused loss of income and new, unexpected costs, making it especially hard to keep up with rent. No one should have to choose between putting food on their table or a roof over their head.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.