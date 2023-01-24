Oregon teenager creates new bee-themed license plate design

ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon teenager is the artist behind a new bee-themed license plate design.

Marek Stanton, a 16-year-old from Estacada, hopes the “Pollinator Paradise” license plate design will soon be an official option for Oregon drivers.

SEE ALSO: Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon

Stanton is the youngest member of the Oregon State University Extension Service’s Master Melittologist Program, which is the term for someone who studies bees. He got involved with the program during the COVID-19 pandemic after interacting with other bee experts during webinars hosted by OSU.

“OSU Extension Service was having a webinar series during the COVID time period, so I was watching that and asking questions. They didn’t realize I was 13 at the time, they thought I was like 65 or something like that,” Stanton said.

Marek Stanton with the Pollinator Paradise plate design (Marek Stanton)

Stanton says the Oregon Bee Project asked him to create the design after seeing some of his other artwork.

For Pollinator Paradise to become an official Oregon license plate, at least 3,000 people have to pre-order one for $40. Thirty-five dollars from each sale will go to support bee research at OSU.

SEE ALSO: Whale dead for ‘at least a month’ washes ashore in Cannon Beach

To get a Pollinator Paradise license plate voucher, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.