Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon

By Ayo Elise
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the restaurant to talk with the owner, fans and curious foodies a like to get a taste of what it’s all about.

Two Hands Fresh Corndogs is located at Tanasbourne Village on NW 185th and NE Cornell Road, and is open everyday at noon.

