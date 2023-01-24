Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

(CNN) -- At least three people are dead following an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.

Murray said the suspect remains at large and that they are working on “strong leads.”

“This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community,” Murray said. “We don’t have a motive and we don’t know why.”

Speaking to CNN Tuesday, Murray said the suspect pulled into the ARCO/ampm gas station and “tried to get into the lobby,” but found the doors were locked.

“He then walked across the street to the Circle K,” Murray said. “As he’s walking into the store he pulls out his gun and there are two people getting food and he shoots them.” Both people died, Murray said.

The suspect then walked out of the store and shot another person, who also died.

Murray said the suspect went back across the street to the ARCO/ampm gas station and shot into a car and drove off.

Police have not confirmed who the car belongs to but believe it could be the suspect’s. His identity and location are unknown at this time.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties -- the male just walked in and started shooting.”

Murray said his department has video from the scene and will release photos of the unknown suspect shortly.

“We are working on leads and have strong leads now,” Murray told CNN.

