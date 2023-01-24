Sewage overflow contained to church parking lot in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An overflow of water and sewage was contained to the parking lot of a church Monday night, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES).

BES says crews responded to the overflow at about 10 p.m. and stopped it by 2 a.m.

According to BES, city crews had been repairing a sunken area of roadway. A water main at the site ruptured and the flow backed up into a sewer line, sending the mixture to the parking lot.

About 40,000 gallons were released, according to BES.

The clean up is ongoing. Warning signs have been posted in and around the parking lot to let people know to avoid the area of the spill.

