Sewage overflow contained to church parking lot in SW Portland

Sewage overflow contained to church parking lot in SW Portland
Sewage overflow contained to church parking lot in SW Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An overflow of water and sewage was contained to the parking lot of a church Monday night, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES).

BES says crews responded to the overflow at about 10 p.m. and stopped it by 2 a.m.

According to BES, city crews had been repairing a sunken area of roadway. A water main at the site ruptured and the flow backed up into a sewer line, sending the mixture to the parking lot.

SEE ALSO: Oregon teenager creates new bee-themed license plate design

About 40,000 gallons were released, according to BES.

The clean up is ongoing. Warning signs have been posted in and around the parking lot to let people know to avoid the area of the spill.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - Police lights
Bend man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for road rage incident
Former Beaverton mayor gets 6-month prison sentence for possessing child pornography
Denny Doyle (wearing a mask) walking out of court on Tuesday.
Former Beaverton mayor gets 6-month prison sentence for possessing child pornography
#NEWS: WA/Yakima overnight shooting leaves three dead, suspect at large ...
Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large