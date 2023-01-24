Small sink hole opens at Cape Kiwanda on Oregon coast

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Visitors are asked to use caution when visiting the Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area on the Oregon coast after a sink hole was found on Sunday.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the 20-foot wide and 15-foot deep sink hole was found in the lower northwest corner of the dune, which is near Pacific City. The area is cordoned off for safety. Officials said to respect the park barriers, keep pets on leashes and children away from the edges.

OP&R said Cape Kiwanda is a sandstone outcropping that is naturally much weaker and prone to sudden changes.

Officials said they are looking into what caused the sink hole and are monitoring the situation.

