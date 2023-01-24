Small sink hole opens at Cape Kiwanda on Oregon coast

A 20-foot wide and 15-foot deep sink hole was found Sunday at Cape Kiwanda.
A 20-foot wide and 15-foot deep sink hole was found Sunday at Cape Kiwanda.(Oregon Parks & Recreation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Visitors are asked to use caution when visiting the Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area on the Oregon coast after a sink hole was found on Sunday.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the 20-foot wide and 15-foot deep sink hole was found in the lower northwest corner of the dune, which is near Pacific City. The area is cordoned off for safety. Officials said to respect the park barriers, keep pets on leashes and children away from the edges.

OP&R said Cape Kiwanda is a sandstone outcropping that is naturally much weaker and prone to sudden changes.

SEE ALSO: Whale dead for ‘at least a month’ washes ashore in Cannon Beach

Officials said they are looking into what caused the sink hole and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local Asian American community reacts to mass shooting
‘This is absolutely horrible:’ Local Asian American community reacts to mass shotoing
KPTV file image
Salem pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested
police lights
Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested
Evidence markings at the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Salem
Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by police in Salem