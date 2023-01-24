This Portland café is selling a cup of coffee for $150

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starting next month a Portland café will start selling $150 cups of coffee, created from award-winning beans.

Australian-based coffee company Proud Mary Coffee Roasters will be offering a Black Jaguar Geisha coffee from Panama starting Feb. 6, and just 22 cups will be sold in the United States at the company’s cafes in Portland and Austin, Texas.

So, what makes the coffee so special that they can charge $150 for a single cup? The company said the coffee recently won first place in the 2022 Best of Panama competition, one of the most prestigious coffee competitions in the world. Proud Mary paid $2,000 for just one pound of the beans.

Proud Mary opened its flagship location in the U.S. in 2017 in Portland, a café and wholesale roastery.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.