Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department and FBI are looking for an eight-year-old boy missing from Vancouver since last June.

VPD said on June 17, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check related to an investigation and to look for eight-year-old Breadson John. They did not find him and have not been provided any information about where he might be. Detectives have tried to contact multiple family members to learn if John is with family or missing.

Breadson John (FBI)

The FBI Seattle field office is assisting VPD with the search for John. The FBI said the June 2022 welfare check was done based on concerns for his welfare by members of the community. He also has been known to go by the name ‘Brxsan.’

VPD said charges of custodial interference were filed against John’s grandparents, his last known guardians and persons of interest in the initial criminal investigation.

Anyone with any information about John is asked to contact VPD detective James Dewey at james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us or (360) 487-7446. You can also contact a local FBI office or submit a tip online.

