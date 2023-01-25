Dry Next Two Days, Light Rain Returns Friday

Good morning! Low clouds and fog are draped across our western valleys this morning, but most cities are dry. Similar to Tuesday, we should see a gradual clearing of our skies today. The earlier the clouds clear, the warmer we should get. Highs should reach about 50 degrees. It looks like we have one more dry day on tap Thursday. Take advantage of it, because changes are coming Friday into the weekend.

The high pressure system responsible for our dry stretch of weather will back off and drift west by Friday. This will open the door to a weak tough digging in out of Canada. Expect light rain Friday morning, and cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs should only reach the mid 40s.

Modified arctic air will surge southward out of Canada this weekend, setting the stage for some winter weather. Another trough of low pressure will dip southward out of British Columbia, and will briefly swing offshore of the Northwest. This system will do two things: draw cold air out of the Gorge, and usher in some moisture from the Pacific. Expect cold rain to switch over to snow showers between Saturday afternoon and evening. At this time, snow accumulation looks to be minimal in the lowlands west of the Cascades. These weather systems dropping out of Canada tend to be moisture-starved, especially when they move quickly and mostly over land. Now, if this system were to stall a bit, we could see rain & snow totals increase. As of now though, expect light snow accumulation heading into Saturday night & early Sunday morning. The system will continue to dive southward, resulting in drier weather by sunrise Sunday.

As we dry out, cold & breezy conditions will become the main focus. Highs will dip into the 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s. Outlying spots could drop into the upper teens, especially if skies are clear and wind is light. There’s an off chance light snow could return Tuesday, but temperatures should gradually start to warm up heading into midweek.

Stay tuned to the forecast. We are still getting a handle on minor details regarding Saturday-Sunday.

Have a great Wednesday!

