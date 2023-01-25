On the Go with Ayo at Memory Den Vintage Mall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new antique shop recently opened in Southeast Portland and it’s said to be the biggest in the city. The Memory Den Vintage Mall has two floors and about 120 vendors. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to check out what treasures they have waiting to be discovered.

Located on Southeast Second Avenue, Memory Den Vintage Mall has furniture, home decor, collectibles, radios and so much more.

The mall opened last July and has been piquing the interest of Portlanders since.

