Lots of gray next 3 days; plus colder mixed showers Saturday evening

We are under a strong inversion today, that’s warmer air overhead and cool air stuck in the valleys west of the Cascades. The result is low clouds and fog stuck within that cold layer; a gray day. Skies remain mainly cloudy tonight through at least midday Thursday in this stagnant pattern. We’ll try for some sunbreaks again tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures remain near normal.

A weak weather system moves through the region Friday; this one brings light rain at times through midday Friday along with snow in the Cascades. This system is coming in from the north so cooler air will follow Saturday, but not many showers.

A few light showers continue off/on Saturday through Saturday evening, then precipitation ends at some point after sunset Saturday.

Models are in very good agreement that cold & dry modified arctic air plunges into the area Saturday night. By Sunday morning we’re under a cold polar airmass. Will the cold air arrive BEFORE showers end Saturday evening? Latest models say at BEST we get mixed showers Saturday after dark or even possibly a dusting. But others just turn dry before we drop to freezing. For now we’ll stick with that scenario because that tends to occur most of the time in this setup. So don’t plan on sledding Saturday night or Sunday morning.

That cold and dry airmass dominates our weather Sunday and Monday with sunny skies, but highs only in the mid-30s. On Sunday it’ll feel much colder than that with a gusty east wind blowing. Monday turns calmer and it won’t feel quite as chilly. Overnight temperatures drop down to around 20 even in the city and teens in outlying areas.

A gradual warmup follows Tuesday and beyond next week with rain likely at some point later in the week.

