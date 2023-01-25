Man accused of chewing MAX passenger’s face banned from TriMet for life

TriMet proposes rule change in approach to keep riders safer.
TriMet proposes rule change in approach to keep riders safer.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet has issued a lifetime ban to Koryn Kraemer, a man accused of chewing off another man’s ear and part of his face on a MAX platform earlier this month.

It’s the second lifetime ban in the agency’s history.

SEE ALSO: Oregon state leader calls on TriMet to increase safety after ‘disturbing’ recent crimes

Kraemer, age 25, has been charged in the brutal attack on the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station platform. TriMet clarified that the attack happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, when MAX service was not running.

Kraemer is in jail, being held without bail, as he awaits prosecution on a charge of assault in the second degree.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Willamette Valley Grass seed company pleads guilty to fraud scheme
January 23 2023; Portland, OR, USA; Timbers and Thorns CEO Heather Davis at Providence Park.
Heather Davis hired as new CEO for Portland Timbers, Thorns FC
KPTV File Image
Portland Public Schools to add new security measures to protect bus fleet
Portland Public Schools to add new security measures to protect bus fleet