Man accused of chewing MAX passenger’s face banned from TriMet for life

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet has issued a lifetime ban to Koryn Kraemer, a man accused of chewing off another man’s ear and part of his face on a MAX platform earlier this month.

It’s the second lifetime ban in the agency’s history.

Kraemer, age 25, has been charged in the brutal attack on the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station platform. TriMet clarified that the attack happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, when MAX service was not running.

Kraemer is in jail, being held without bail, as he awaits prosecution on a charge of assault in the second degree.

