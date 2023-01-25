Marion Co. man gets 20-year sentence for rape of mentally incapacitated woman in 2021

Jail cell
Jail cell(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man will serve 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in June 2021, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Chase Gasperetti, 27, was found guilty in December 2022 of three counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 10.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of chewing MAX passenger’s face banned from TriMet for life

The district attorney’s office said the charges against Gasperetti stem from his repeated sexual assaults on a physically helpless and mentally incapacitated Aumsville woman in her own home.

The case was investigated by the Aumsville Police Department with help from the Oregon State Crime Lab.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nonprofits benefit from New Seasons' 'Bag It Forward' donating $1 million
Nonprofits benefit from New Seasons’ ‘Bag It Forward’ donating $1 million
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Company with aluminum processing facility in The Dalles pleads guilty to violating Clean Air Act
File image
City of Vancouver seeks community input on plan to enhance its urban forest
City of Vancouver seeks community input on plan to enhance its urban forest