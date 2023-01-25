Marion Co. man gets 20-year sentence for rape of mentally incapacitated woman in 2021

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man will serve 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in June 2021, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Chase Gasperetti, 27, was found guilty in December 2022 of three counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 10.

The district attorney’s office said the charges against Gasperetti stem from his repeated sexual assaults on a physically helpless and mentally incapacitated Aumsville woman in her own home.

The case was investigated by the Aumsville Police Department with help from the Oregon State Crime Lab.

