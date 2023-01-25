Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Southeast Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person died after they were hit by a car in southeast Portland on Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 10:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person hit by a car on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast Foster Road. Police said the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed for several hours between Southeast 49th Avenue and Southeast 51st Avenue during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-22696.

This is the second deadly crash in two days involving a pedestrian in Portland. The first crash happened early Monday morning on Southeast Holgate at Southeast 92nd.

Both of the crashes occurred on “high crash corridors,” which are areas in the city where we see most deadly crash.

