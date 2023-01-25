Police identify victim in SE Portland murder
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday.
Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.
SEE ALSO: PPB: Man charged in deadly Montavilla neighborhood shooting
A medical examiner confirmed that Newman died from a gunshot wound in his chest and ruled his death a homicide.
On the same day, detectives arrested 38-year-old Christopher Grohs as a suspect. Grohs was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.