Police identify victim in SE Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday.

Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: PPB: Man charged in deadly Montavilla neighborhood shooting

A medical examiner confirmed that Newman died from a gunshot wound in his chest and ruled his death a homicide.

On the same day, detectives arrested 38-year-old Christopher Grohs as a suspect. Grohs was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.