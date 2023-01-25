Portland-based Vacasa plans to layoff 1,300 employees

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland-based rental company Vacasa announced plans Wednesday to layoff 1,300 employees or 17% of its workforce.

“These reductions were strategically made across the company to maintain or exceed our high service levels for Vacasa homeowners and guests,” company spokesman Adam Pedowitz told FOX 12.

Vacasa CEO Rob Greyber released his own statement to employees of the company saying the jobs are on the chopping block to increase the company’s chances of profitability.

“When I joined Vacasa in September, some opportunities for improvement were immediately clear. As a result, we made rapid changes in how we organize, how we work, and where we put our focus, investment, and resources,” Greyber wrote in an email to employees, obtained by FOX 12. “Now, having taken more time through our annual planning process, it is clear to me that Vacasa has more work to do. As part of this, we need to reduce our costs and continue to focus on becoming a profitable company.”

Vacasa is a vacation rental management company based in Portland that provides property management services for thousands of vacation rentals in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica.

