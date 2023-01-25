Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft.

She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.

SEE ALSO: Willamette Valley Grass seed company pleads guilty to fraud scheme

Surveillance video from a local Fred Meyer provided by investigators described her as:

White woman

Chest-length blonde hair

Pregnant

Wearing white t-shirt, dark shorts, dark long-sleeved shirt tied around her waist, white tennis shoes, and a blue “Dallas Cowboys” key lanyard around her neck.

SEE ALSO: Suspected Oregon bank robber arrested in Louisiana

Police are asking anyone with information about her identity or whereabouts to submit a tip.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.