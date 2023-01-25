Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police

Surveillance screenshot shows a pregnant woman suspected of theft, Lake Oswego police say.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft.

She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.

Surveillance video from a local Fred Meyer provided by investigators described her as:

  • White woman
  • Chest-length blonde hair
  • Pregnant
  • Wearing white t-shirt, dark shorts, dark long-sleeved shirt tied around her waist, white tennis shoes, and a blue “Dallas Cowboys” key lanyard around her neck.

Police are asking anyone with information about her identity or whereabouts to submit a tip.

