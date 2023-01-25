These Portland restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2023

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Yelp on Wednesday announced its Top 100 Places to Eat list for the 10th consecutive year and three Portland restaurants made the cut.

Yelp compiles its annual Top 100 Places to Eat list by analyzing millions of reviews as well as recommendations from its user base. This list includes everything from fine dining restaurants to food trucks, and everything in between.

The following Portland eateries made the list:

Malka - #29 - Yelp describes it as offering a unique flavor profile with a fusion of South Asian and South American cuisine in an intimate dining room.

Botto’s BBQ - #54 - Yelp describes it as a delicious cut-to-order, all-naturally sourced, craft barbeque and sumptuous, made-from-scratch, and smoked low and slow.

Gumba - #98 - Yelp says it was opened by two lifelong friends and serves innovative, creative Italian food with a twist.

The list has honored 775 restaurants in 376 American cities during the past ten years, with 152 winners on a yearly basis.

To see the full list, go here.

