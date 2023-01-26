LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A Washington man is in the hospital after an ATV accident in Longview on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

ATV crash sends Longview man to hospital. (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

Officials responded to the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road around 11:15 a.m. where first responders soon learned the man was unreachable by vehicle because of the terrain. Firefighters reached the man on foot while Cowlitz Fire District 5 responded with their side-by-side ATV and coordinated a safe landing zone for a rescue helicopter.

Authorities say the man was taken to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center where he’s receiving treatment for rib and hip injuries.

Cowlitz Fire says the man was wearing a helmet.

