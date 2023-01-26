Clackamas County attempted murder suspect arrested in Milwaukie

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an attempted murder suspect on the run for two weeks

Deputies first responded Jan. 10 around 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 9900 block of SE Talbert Street in Clackamas. Shortly after responding, deputies made contact with the 51-year-old victim who was being treated for serious injuries.

Investigators were able to quickly identify Jeremy Alexander James, 27, of Clackamas County, as the suspect. A warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Jan. 11 for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Assault in the First Degree.

After being on the run for two weeks, James was taken into custody Monday in Milwaukie. CCSO deputies, K9s, SWAT-team members and detectives participated in the arrest, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, according to officials.

James was booked into Clackamas County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

