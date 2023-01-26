Fox renews The Simpsons through 2025, show will cross the 800-episode mark

'The Simpsons'
'The Simpsons'(FOX)
Jan. 26, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fox’s long-running Sunday-staple The Simpsons will return for at least two more seasons.

The animated show will remain through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle and its 36th season.

The Simpsons will surpass the astounding 800-episode milestone with this extension, and the season 34 finale, which is scheduled to air in May, will act as the 750th episode.

Since being renewed for seasons 27 and 28, The Simpsons has been picked up by the network every two seasons.

Additionally, the show is the longest-running primetime scripted series in TV history, not just the longest-running comedy or animation program.

