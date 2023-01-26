On the Go with Ayo at the Clark College Jazz Fest

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark College Jazz Festival is back Thursday for its 59th year with more than 70 performances over three days. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went over to check out the performances and talk to some of the organizers about what this event means to the community.

56 bands from Oregon and Washington middle schools and high schools will be performing and competing in this year’s event.

General admission is $5 per day. More information about performances and schedules can be found on their website.

