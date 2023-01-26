GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – The Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an attempted murder suspect after a woman was found “bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness,” on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Shane Way just before 7 p.m. on reports of an assault. The victim was found in critical condition and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Grants Pass P.D. says.

Police have identified the suspect as Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, of Wolf Creek, last known to be driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Sentra 4-door with Oregon license 407EDX. Foster fled the scene following the assault, officers say.

Grants Pass police searching for suspect after woman found bound, beaten unconscious. (Grants Pass Police Department)

Foster is known to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous, authorities say. He’s currently wanted by police for Kidnapping, Attempted Murder, and Assault.

Anyone who sees Foster or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 and reference Grants Pass case #23-3570.

