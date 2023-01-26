Honduran man found with 2 kilograms of rainbow fentanyl in Portland motel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Honduran man is facing federal charges after being arrested moving fentanyl and several firearms between two Portland-area motels, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

According to court documents, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Tigard Police Department made the arrest while investigating suspected drug trafficking through Oregon and Washington.

On Jan. 23, while investigators were surveilling a Portland motel, they witnessed two men exiting a room carrying boxes. The two men were then seen loading the boxes and several additional bags into a car before driving to another area motel. The investigators followed and observed the two men unload the boxes and bags into a room at the second motel, according to the D.A.’s Office.

After receiving a search warrant the following, authorities discovered 2 kilograms of rainbow-colored fentanyl packaged for distribution, 417 grams of counterfeit oxycodone pills (M30s) containing fentanyl, 393 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 49 grams of cocaine, and eight firearms.

Jose Isidro Zuniga Torres, 47, was taken into custody and admitted to possessing most of the drugs found in the motel room, the D.A.’s Office said.

Torres told investigators the drugs were to be shipped to Honduras, having been wrapped in tinfoil and clothing to avoid detection by law enforcement.

Torres was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

