Jefferson man arrested, charged with animal abuse after standoff with police

JEFFERSON Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old Jefferson man suspected of animal abuse was arrested Thursday after he surrendered to police, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7 a.m., a tactical police unit served a search warrant connected to an ongoing aggravated animal abuse investigation at a home on South 7th Street near Greenwood Drive.

In July 2022, police were called after a person allegedly shot and killed a neighbor’s dog.

During the investigation, police said the family of Jeremy Cornwell told them that they were worried about their safety, “due to [Cornwell’s] escalating behavior and his access to numerous firearms and other weapons.”

Police said they helped get “family members to safety from inside the residence” on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, tactical police said they began negotiating with Cornwell to come out of a shed on the property -- his primary home.

At about 8:30 a.m., he peacefully surrendered.

After searching the shed, police said they found more than 20 different weapons.

Cornwall was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with aggravated animal abuse and unlawful use of a weapon. His arraignment is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday, at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

