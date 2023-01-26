Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows graduation rates are up in students from all different backgrounds.

The report released by ODE on Thursday shows the statewide graduation rate is the second-highest its ever been at 81.3%. The department is tracking gains in graduation rates of students of all different ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds.

SEE ALSO: Jury awards Portland woman $1 million in damages in race discrimination case

The biggest jumps in graduation rates were among American Indian and Alaska natives, with a 1.9% increase. Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students saw a 4.8% increase in their graduation rate.

This is the first year ODE is releasing data on students in foster care. That graduation rate is up 0.6% from 2021 to 2022.

The graduation rate for students experiencing houselessness increased 3.2% to the second-highest level for that group.

ODE is also tracking what makes students more likely to graduate. For example, students who completed two credits of an approved career and technical education program had far higher graduation rates than the 81% state average, graduating at a rate of 93%.

Students who completed English learner programs prior to high school graduated at a rate above the state average as well, at just over 86%.

SEE ALSO: Clark County prepares for Point-in-Time Count, Project Homeless Connect

Data from the report also shows students at Portland Public Schools are outperforming the rest of the state. Their graduation rate for 2022 is at 85.7%, more than 4% greater than the statewide average.

To view the full 2021-22 graduation report, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.