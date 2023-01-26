Police identify victim in Northeast Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau identified the 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland last Thursday.

That night, just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting in an apartment on the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street. They arrived to find Dazani Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, dead at the scene.

The suspects left before police arrived and police have not made any arrests.

A medical examiner confirmed that Roberts died from a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

