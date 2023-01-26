Man found dead inside car after early morning shooting in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street. The man, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

No suspects have been located and no arrests were made, according to police.

We are in the scene of a deadly shooting in N. Portland. Working to get more details and will have a live report on Good Day Oregon. #shooting #Fox12Oregon @PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/PIjfSxVsEu — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) January 26, 2023

Homicide Detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating. During the investigation, North Curtis Avenue will be closed between North Morgan Street and North Saratoga Street, and North Bryant Street will be closed between North Knowles Avenue and North Atlantic Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0404, or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508 and reference case number 23-23837.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

