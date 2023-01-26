Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Sellwood is on the road to recovery after he had a stroke at work earlier this month.

“He is incredibly upbeat and given what’s taken place, has optimism towards the future is very high.”

Akhil Kapoor was preparing food for a company party at Relish Gastropub on Jan. 5, when all of a sudden, he wasn’t feeling very well. After a few minutes, Akhil stumbled over and his vision became impaired. That’s when his friend, Erik Nackerud called 911.

“Akhill was chatty and we were having fun, he kept on going to the back and doing food prep,” says Nackerud. “But that one time when he returned, he kind of stumbled and then he said his foot felt funny. It was like night and day for me at least as far as what his mannerisms were and so it was pretty scary.”

Akhil went to the OHSU and is now he’s recovering at a rehab center.

“I know that he’s trying to work on being mobile and getting control of his body,” says Nackerud.

In the meantime, Akhil’s friend Tim O’Brien, of over 20 years, has been helping back at Relish. The restaurant remains open thanks to a little teamwork. O’Brien says the staff has been very supportive and filling in in areas that they may not normally do. Alkhils’ rapport with the community speaks for itself.

“People know him for his energy. Just his fun, his joviality, he’s got a wicked sense of humor and I think people really thrive on that when they come in here; they’ve got a nice friendship with him,” says O’Brien.

Nackerud says Akhill is improving every day and is hopeful to be released sometime next week, but in the meantime, his positivity shines on.

“I’m hoping I have my friend come back and we can hang out like we were before so that’s what I’m looking forward to It seems like that’s the path we’re on.”

His wife, Marla also has some medical challenges and Akhil was her caretaker. For now, friends and family have stepped in to help.

There will be a gathering at Relish Gastropub on Feb. 5 for those who have helped and would like to show support. A time has not yet been announced.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kapoor. You can find that here.

