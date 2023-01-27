Light Showers Next Two Days, Turning Much Colder by Sunday

Good morning! A weak weather system is passing overhead, bringing light showers & mountain snow. Expect overcast skies and drippy, drizzly conditions. It doesn’t look like we’ll have much rain out there this afternoon and evening, but it’ll be gray all day long. Temperatures should end the day in the upper 40s. Light snow will fall intermittently in the Cascades & Blue Mountains. Our snow level today should hover around 3,500 feet. Expect about 2-4 inches of new snow near/above the passes.

Another weak system will dive in from the north on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and mountain snow. This system will play out a bit differently though, as colder air will be pouring in out of Canada. Most of that cold air will be confined to areas east of the Cascades through Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, modified arctic air will begin to push through the Gorge, eventually making its way westward into the metro area. This cold air will cause precipitation to switch over to a brief wintry mix or snow. Conditions will be drying out around 8-10pm, so little to no snow is expected.

Temperatures will turn much colder between Saturday night & Sunday, with morning temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 30s, and when you factor in the wind, it’ll feel much colder than that. The pesky east wind should only stick around for about 24-36 hours. The wind will die down Monday morning. Considering the lighter wind and mostly clear skies, Monday or Tuesday morning will likely feature our coldest temps. Expect lows to drop well into the 20s. Outlying areas that are more wind-sheltered could fall into the upper teens.

Temperatures will gradually warm up heading into midweek, with our next chance of showers arriving around Thursday.

Have a great Friday!

