Mayor Ted Wheeler, community leaders to address Portland in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland City Council members, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, NAACP Portland President James Posey, and former State Senator Margaret Carter will meet virtually to denounce the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday afternoon.

The news conference will stream live right here starting at 4 p.m.

Authorities on Friday were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. Family members of Tyre Nichols pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.

The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a Jan. 7 confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”

Nichols’ family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Video of the traffic stop will be released sometime Friday evening, authorities said, noting that investigators wanted to complete as many interviews as possible before making the footage public. Nichols’ family members viewed the video Monday.

