OHSU study: Immune response to COVID-19 strengthens over time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have released a new study that may give you a new reason to get a COVID-19 booster, especially if you’ve already been hit by the virus.

There are two very important takeaways from the study: first is that the body’s immune system continues to learn from a COVID infection for up to a year or more after infection, and the second is that a vaccine booster spaced out farther may do more good for most healthy people.

The study looked at blood samples of people with so-called hybrid immunity, which means someone had both the COVID-19 vaccine and the virus.

The study focused on so-called memory cells, or B-cells, that recognize and attack a virus, and scientists found that the second exposure from either the shot or the virus really ramps up the body’s immune response.

Perhaps the big surprise; researchers discovered that the longer the interval between catching the virus and getting a shot, the more powerful the body’s immune response turned out to be.

“Vaccination intervals for COVID-19 probably don’t need to be super short. It’s probably better for them to be longer in terms of overall boosting the immunity,” said Dr. William Messer, OHSU Researcher.

The longest time between exposures in the study was more than a year at 404 days.

The research may bolster the FDA’s proposal this week, that COVID vaccines be treated more like the flu shot in that we need them just once a year.

Scientists warn those who are immunocompromised may benefit from more frequent boosters, but this is good news to many who may have gotten COVID early last year, because according to the study a vaccine now could really boost your immune system.

