Oregon commercial Dungeness crab season to fully open Feb. 4

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - The two final sections of Oregon coast for commercial Dungeness crab fishing will open next week with possible restrictions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday.

The coastline from Cape Falcon to the Washington border will open Feb. 1, and from Cape Arago to the California border will open Feb. 4.

The section between Cape Falcon and Cape Arago has been open since Jan. 15.

The commercial season was delayed this year due to crab with low meat fill and high domoic acid levels, ODFW said.

While meat fill is now excellent, domoic acid remains high in crabs along some sections of the southern coast, so some areas may open under an “evisceration requirement” to protect consumers, according to ODFW. Domoic acid accumulates in the guts of the crab, so crabs harvested commercially in these areas, called “biotoxin management zones,” must be gutted by a licensed ODA seafood processor and cannot be sold whole.

“Opening the crab season in any area with an evisceration requirement is not ideal,” said Caren Braby, ODFW’s Marine Resources Program Manager. “However, we need to get the fishery going for the vessel crews who are waiting for paychecks and to avoid the on-coming migration of whales. We are fortunate in Oregon to have a system that allows this fishery to harvest through biotoxin events and provide a safe, delicious product. Biotoxin events are occurring more frequently due to changing ocean conditions, so we are prepared for the future with our Oregon system.”

Currently, there is a BMZ that includes only a small portion of the open area from Cape Arago to just north of Charleston, around Coos Bay.

