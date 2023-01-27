Sherwood police find missing man with early stages of dementia
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says an endangered man with early stages of dementia has been found and is being evaluated by medical personnel.
Police first announced 72-year-old Lenzie Taylor missing Thursday evening after he left his home in Sherwood around 11:08 a.m. Thursday.
Taylor reportedly left his home in a 2016 Black Toyota 4Runner.
Officers confirmed Taylor had been found around 9:30 p.m.
