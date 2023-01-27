Sherwood police find missing man with early stages of dementia

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says an endangered man with early stages of dementia has been found and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

Police first announced 72-year-old Lenzie Taylor missing Thursday evening after he left his home in Sherwood around 11:08 a.m. Thursday.

Taylor reportedly left his home in a 2016 Black Toyota 4Runner.

Officers confirmed Taylor had been found around 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Kotek outlines how she’d spend $130M to address Oregon’s homelessness crisis
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Gov. Kotek outlines how she’d spend $130M to address Oregon’s homelessness crisis
File image
OHSU study: Immune response to COVID-19 strengthens over time
OHSU study: Immune response to COVID-19 strengthens over time
Organizations react to Secretary of State Measure 110 audit.
Organizations react to Secretary of State Measure 110 audit