Sherwood police find missing man with early stages of dementia

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says an endangered man with early stages of dementia has been found and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

Police first announced 72-year-old Lenzie Taylor missing Thursday evening after he left his home in Sherwood around 11:08 a.m. Thursday.

Taylor reportedly left his home in a 2016 Black Toyota 4Runner.

Officers confirmed Taylor had been found around 9:30 p.m.

