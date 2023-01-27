Sherwood police looking for missing man with early stages of dementia

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an endangered man with early stages of dementia.

Police say 72-year-old Lenzie Taylor left his home on SW Fitch Court in Sherwood around 11:08 a.m. Thursday.

Taylor reportedly left his home in a 2016 Black Toyota 4Runner, Oregon license plate 042JRN.

Officers are considering Taylor an endangered person because of his early stages of dementia, as well as him being a Type 2 Diabetic without access to his medication.

Police say Taylor’s phone has since been turned off but was last pinged in the area of 11565 SW Pacific Highway in Tigard.

Anyone with information about Mr. Taylor is asked to call non-emergency at 503 629-0111, please reference case # 230261137.

