St. Helens man gets probation, weekend jail time after child porn guilty plea

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old St. Helens man pleaded guilty to uploading child pornography on Wednesday, according to the City of St. Helens.

In January 2021, the Oregon Department of Justice informed St. Helens police that child sexual abuse materials were being uploaded in the town.

Police detectives identified Scott Johnson as a suspect and, after obtaining search warrants, police said they found images on a digital device he owned.

In August 2021, a Columbia County grand jury indicted Johnson on four counts of encouraging child sexual abuse.

SEE ALSO: Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case

Taking the plea agreement offered, Johnson was sentenced to five years of probation and 90 days of jail time, to be served on weekends “at his convenience,” the city said.

The Columbia County District Attorney initially recommended a five-year jail sentence.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.