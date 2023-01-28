1 shot, police looking for suspect in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers said the suspect left the scene, but they know who it is. No additional suspect information has been released.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating. Officers closed SE 92nd Ave. between Southeast Cooper Street and Southeast Rural Street.

