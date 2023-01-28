19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.

The victim said he was on the roof of the Marion Parkade when the suspect drew a gun and demanded items the victim was carrying.

A man matching the suspect’s description, identified as Jeffery Prach, was seen by police Friday morning in the downtown area and arrested, police said.

Police said Prach was armed with a firearm when he was arrested. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with robbery and other related weapons charges.

