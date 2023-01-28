Chance of Snow Showers Saturday Evening, But Sticking Unlikely

Good morning!

We have some showers this morning, mostly on the east side of the metro and into the foothills of the Cascades. We will be mostly dry to start the day, with the precipitation picking back up this afternoon. All eyes are on this evening for the chance of snow, but chances of any sticking snow in the Portland metro area are looking slim.

A cold front will bring modified arctic air to the area tonight. But as it arrives, we will be on the tail end of the precipitation. It’s likely that our rain will switch to mixed showers or possibly all snow. However, as this happens, temperatures still look too warm for sticking snow and roads will not be frozen yet. There’s a good chance you could see some very light accumulations on grass and dirt, while our hills could see slight accumulations. Temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing until late tonight and into tomorrow morning. This could be another of those “conversational” snow events.

Tomorrow will be our chilliest day of the week. Expect all sunshine for the day and temperatures to only warm into the upper 30s. We will also have a chilly east wind with us, making temperatures feel even colder than they are. We’re still going to be cool into Monday and that’s likely where we will see our coldest low temperature, in the low 20s.

The rest of the week will be slowly warming back to normal in the upper 40s by the end of the week. We will be dry through midweek, with a chance of showers on Thursday and a few showers returning on Friday.

Snow is back at the mountain today. We expect 1-5″ of new snow, but then a drier and sunny day tomorrow. Starting tonight as that arctic air arrives, temperatures will plummet at the mountain. And the east wind will make things feel brutally cold tonight and tomorrow. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Cascades, with temperatures feeling like -15° at times.

