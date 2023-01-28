Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning.

Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.

Wilson is about six feet tall and 240 pounds. He has short gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

Multnomah County Search and Rescue is assisting to trying to find Wilson. If you have any information, please call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.

