Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues

Gary Wilson
Gary Wilson(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning.

Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.

Wilson is about six feet tall and 240 pounds. He has short gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

Multnomah County Search and Rescue is assisting to trying to find Wilson. If you have any information, please call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A rockslide covers Highway 229 north of Siletz on Saturday morning.
Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide
A single-car rollover crash left people trapped inside on Saturday morning on Highway 219.
Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
Clark County Sheriff's office
Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room
Portlanders gather following death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police