Hwy 219 closed near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash has closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 219 is closed just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands. Deputies said they are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department is helping free people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
Deputies ask you to avoid the area. There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.
