Hwy 219 closed near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash

A single-car rollover crash left people trapped inside on Saturday morning on Highway 219.
A single-car rollover crash left people trapped inside on Saturday morning on Highway 219.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash has closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 219 is closed just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands. Deputies said they are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department is helping free people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.

Deputies ask you to avoid the area. There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clark County Sheriff's office
Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room
Portlanders gather following death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police
PSU continues feeding students in need of help with free food pantry
PSU continues feeding students in need of help with free food pantry.
PSU continues feeding students in need of help with free food pantry