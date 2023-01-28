Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
Just after 10 a.m., the highway reopened. Deputies have not said what caused the crash or released anymore details.
